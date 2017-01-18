Senate approves MTEF

The Senate on Wednesday approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and set oil benchmark for 2017 budget at 44.5 dollars per barrel. It also approved the exchange rate at N305 to a dollar as proposed by the executive for the 2017 fiscal year.

