Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate approves MTEF

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Senate on Wednesday approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and set oil benchmark for 2017 budget at 44.5 dollars per barrel. It also approved the exchange rate at N305 to a dollar as proposed by the executive for the 2017 fiscal year.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.