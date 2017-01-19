Senate blasts Buhari for sending military to Gambia without approval – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Senate blasts Buhari for sending military to Gambia without approval
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senate has berated President Muhammadu Buhari's Federal Government for deploying troop to The Gambia without seeking legislative approval. Recall that tension has continue to rise following the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to step down from office after …
