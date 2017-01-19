Pages Navigation Menu

Senate blasts Buhari for sending military to Gambia without approval – Daily Post Nigeria

Senate blasts Buhari for sending military to Gambia without approval
The Senate has berated President Muhammadu Buhari's Federal Government for deploying troop to The Gambia without seeking legislative approval. Recall that tension has continue to rise following the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to step down from office after …
