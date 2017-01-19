Pages Navigation Menu

Senate blasts Buhari for sending military to Gambia without approval

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

The Senate has berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government for deploying troop to The Gambia without seeking legislative approval. Recall that tension has continue to rise following the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to step down from office after losing the December 1 2016 Presidential election. The Nigerian Air Force had on Wednesday sent a contingent […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

