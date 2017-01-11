Senate calls for suspension of ban on vehicle importation through land borders
Senators say the policy would lead to unemployment.
The post Senate calls for suspension of ban on vehicle importation through land borders appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG