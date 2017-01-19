Senate committee scores Dickson high on transparency, accountability

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has received commendation from the Senate Ad hoc Committee on State and Local Government Administration on its transparency initiative during a courtesy call on the governor in Government House, Yenagoa.

The commendation put to rest allegations by certain groups in the state that the state government was diverting federal allocations to the eight local government councils, which has affected their ability to pay monthly salaries.

Chairman of the committee, Abdullahi Gumel, who led other senators on the courtesy call, said, “We have seen the economic team” and “what was presented was impressive.”

Gumel said, “We have seen accountability is working in Bayelsa State,” disclosing that “all what we have listed and all our questions were satisfactorily answered by the economic team.”

He said that what they saw in other benefiting states was anywhere near what they met on ground in Bayelsa State, their job would had been easier.

In his response, Governor Dickson said “since we took over, we have not made any deductions from local government funds. We do not dip our hands in local government money.”

Dickson stressed that the state government role had always been management, supervision and direction as local governments were also required by the state transparency law to announce their income and expenditure.

He explained that “the only thing is we do not allow local governments to misuse their money because that will defeat the transparency law,” and that he felt pained at the blanket categorisation that states misused local government funds.

The governor said the level of transparency and accountability was as a result of the fact that he was once a member of the National Assembly, as “any state that has a member of the National Assembly as governor is a working state.”

On the local government refunds from the Paris Club, the governor assured that “every kobo meant for local governments has been received and set aside” and would be disbursed once modalities were met.

Dickson also used the opportunity to commend Federal Government’s efforts in addressing economic challenges, expressing hope that the economy would rebound soon.

Speaking with journalists later, Jonathan Obuebite, the state commissioner of information and orientation, said the commendation by the Senate committee showed that transparency and accountability were working in the state.

