Senate Confirms Ayine Anthony As New Auditor-General
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Anthony Ayine as the new Auditor-General of the Federation. Ayine, who served as an auditor of a local government in Cross River was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Auditor-General late in 2016. After a brief debate on the floor of the Senate and some allegations by …
