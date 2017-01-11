Senate Confirms Ayine New Auditor-General Of The Federation
The Senate has confirmed Anthony Ayine as the new Auditor-General of the Federation. This followed presentation of the report of his screening by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Andy Uba at plenary. Ayine was confirmed in a voice vote, after deliberation on petitions written against his suitability for the position. Presenting the …
