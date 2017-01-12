Pages Navigation Menu

Senate constant rejection of Buhari’s anti-people policies is vote of no confidence – Fayose

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics

fayose court

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has hailed the National Assembly for standing firm against the anti-people policies of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent times, saying; “persistent rejection of the President Buhari’s policies by a National Assembly that is controlled by his own party is an indirect way of passing […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

