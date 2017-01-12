Senate constant rejection of Buhari’s anti-people policies is vote of no confidence – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has hailed the National Assembly for standing firm against the anti-people policies of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) in recent times, saying; “persistent rejection of the President Buhari’s policies by a National Assembly that is controlled by his own party is an indirect way of passing […]
