Senate Fires Ndume, Names Lawan New Leader
By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja
Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday named Senator Ahmad Lawan as the new All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus leader.
Lawan replaces Senator Ali Ndume who still conducted Tuesday’s business as Senate Leader.
Ndume had left the chamber to pray, but before his return, the Senate had announced Lawan as his replacement and adjourned.
Details later…
