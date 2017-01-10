Senate Fires Ndume, Names Lawan New Leader

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday named Senator Ahmad Lawan as the new All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus leader.

Lawan replaces Senator Ali Ndume who still conducted Tuesday’s business as Senate Leader.

Ndume had left the chamber to pray, but before his return, the Senate had announced Lawan as his replacement and adjourned.

Details later…

