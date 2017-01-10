Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Fires Ndume, Names Lawan New Leader

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Tuesday named Senator Ahmad Lawan as the new All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus leader.

Lawan replaces Senator Ali Ndume who still conducted Tuesday’s business as Senate Leader.
Ndume had left the chamber to pray, but before his return, the Senate had announced Lawan as his replacement and adjourned.
Details later…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.