Senate Flays FG Over Abandoned Projects

The Senate yesterday reaffirmed its determination to cut down on wasteful spending by government just as it urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the sustenance in policies, programmes and projects of previous administrations.

At an investigative hearing by the Senate committee on FCT, on the abandonment of N8 billion Code of Conduct Bureau Office headquarters, the senate expressed concern on the rate at which successive administrations have abandoned projects started by their predecessors.

According to the Chairman of the committee, Senator Dino Melaye, “the alarming increase in the number of abandoned projects has become a great concern to well meaning Nigerians who see the need for such projects to be completed by the various governments that initiated them from the beginning.

Melaye also observed that new ones are initiated only to be abandoned again by yet another successive government, adding that the trend has been recurring while the nation’s resources continue to be wasted.

“It is instructive to state that this is not so with the developed countries. Projects and programmes, as well as policies are sustained.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

