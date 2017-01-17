Pages Navigation Menu

Senate Flays FG Over Abandoned Projects

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

The Senate yesterday  reaffirmed its determination to cut   down on wasteful spending by government just as it urged  President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the sustenance in  policies, programmes and projects of previous administrations.

At an investigative  hearing by the Senate committee on  FCT, on the abandonment of N8 billion Code of Conduct Bureau  Office headquarters, the senate expressed concern on the rate  at which successive administrations have abandoned projects  started by their predecessors.

According to the Chairman of the committee, Senator Dino  Melaye,  “the alarming increase in the number of  abandoned projects has become a great concern to well  meaning Nigerians who see the need for such projects to be  completed by the various governments that initiated them  from the beginning.

Melaye also observed that  new ones are initiated only  to be abandoned again by yet another successive government,  adding that  the trend has been recurring while the nation’s resources continue to be wasted.

“It is instructive to state that this is not so with the   developed countries. Projects and programmes, as well as  policies are sustained.

