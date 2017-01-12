Pages Navigation Menu

Senate: Full list of APC caucus who signed Ndume’s removal

The caucus of the All Progressive Congress who signed the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as leader of the senate included 39 out of 63 Senators in the 109-member Senate.

Recall that the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday announced Ndume’s removal shortly before the upper legislative chamber adjourned plenary.

Saraki made the announcement following a letter he received from the APC caucus titled; ‘Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership’ in which the caucus requested for a change in the leadership.

The letter which contained the list of Senators (See same below) who appended their signatures was captured in the Senate’s votes and proceedings of Tuesday, approved on Wednesday.

Full List of the APC Caucus:

  1. Donald Alasoadura, Ondo Central
  2. Rafiu Adebayo, Kwara South
  3. Jibrin Barau, Kano North
  4. Baba Garbai, Borno Central
  5. Dino Melaye, Kogi West
  6. Abubakar Yusuf, Taraba Central
  7. Benjamin Uwajumogu, Imo North
  8. Mustapha Bukar, Katsina North
  9. Joshua Dariye, Plateau Central
  10. Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto North
  11. Shaba Lafiagi, Kwara South
  12. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Sokoto South
  13. Francis Alimikhena, Edo Central
  14. Suleiman Nazif, Bauchi North
  15. Usman Nafada, Gombe North
  16. Kabiru Marafa, Zamfara Central
  17. Olugbenga Ashafa, Lagos East
  18. Tijjani Kaura, Zamfara North
  19. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Kaduna North
  20. Ubali Shittu, Jigawa Northeast
  21. Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central
  22. Magnus Abe, Rivers Southeast
  23. Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North;
  24. Umaru Kurfi, Katsina Central
  25. Isa Misau, Bauchi Central
  26. Babajide Omoworare, Osun East
  27. Yahaya Abdullahi, Kebbi North
  28. Kabiru Gaya, Kano South
  29. Ali Wakili, Bauchi South
  30. Ahmed Yarima, Zamfara West
  31. Sabo Mohammed, Jigawa Southwest
  32. Ahmed Lawan, Yobe North
  33. Olarenwaju Tejuoso, Ogun Central
  34. David Umaru, Niger South
  35. Abdullahi Gumel, Jigawa Northwest
  36. Monsurat Sunmonu,  Oyo Central
  37. Binta Masi, Adamawa North
  38. Danjuma Goje, Gombe Central, and
  39. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano Central.

