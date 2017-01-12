Senate: Full list of APC caucus who signed Ndume’s removal

The caucus of the All Progressive Congress who signed the removal of Senator Ali Ndume as leader of the senate included 39 out of 63 Senators in the 109-member Senate.

Recall that the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday announced Ndume’s removal shortly before the upper legislative chamber adjourned plenary.

Saraki made the announcement following a letter he received from the APC caucus titled; ‘Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership’ in which the caucus requested for a change in the leadership.

The letter which contained the list of Senators (See same below) who appended their signatures was captured in the Senate’s votes and proceedings of Tuesday, approved on Wednesday.

Full List of the APC Caucus:

Donald Alasoadura, Ondo Central Rafiu Adebayo, Kwara South Jibrin Barau, Kano North Baba Garbai, Borno Central Dino Melaye, Kogi West Abubakar Yusuf, Taraba Central Benjamin Uwajumogu, Imo North Mustapha Bukar, Katsina North Joshua Dariye, Plateau Central Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto North Shaba Lafiagi, Kwara South Ibrahim Abdullahi, Sokoto South Francis Alimikhena, Edo Central Suleiman Nazif, Bauchi North Usman Nafada, Gombe North Kabiru Marafa, Zamfara Central Olugbenga Ashafa, Lagos East Tijjani Kaura, Zamfara North Suleiman Hunkuyi, Kaduna North Ubali Shittu, Jigawa Northeast Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central Magnus Abe, Rivers Southeast Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North; Umaru Kurfi, Katsina Central Isa Misau, Bauchi Central Babajide Omoworare, Osun East Yahaya Abdullahi, Kebbi North Kabiru Gaya, Kano South Ali Wakili, Bauchi South Ahmed Yarima, Zamfara West Sabo Mohammed, Jigawa Southwest Ahmed Lawan, Yobe North Olarenwaju Tejuoso, Ogun Central David Umaru, Niger South Abdullahi Gumel, Jigawa Northwest Monsurat Sunmonu, Oyo Central Binta Masi, Adamawa North Danjuma Goje, Gombe Central, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano Central.

The post Senate: Full list of APC caucus who signed Ndume’s removal appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

