Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Leader, Chief Whip speak on ‘plot’ to remove Ekweremadu

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

senator-ekweremadu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sola Adeyeye has said he is not aware of any plot to remove Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu or force him to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Adeyeye spoke to newsmen at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, in Abuja, on Monday. His words, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Senate Leader, Chief Whip speak on ‘plot’ to remove Ekweremadu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.