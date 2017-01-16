Senate Leader, Chief Whip speak on ‘plot’ to remove Ekweremadu
Chief Whip of the Senate, Sola Adeyeye has said he is not aware of any plot to remove Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu or force him to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Adeyeye spoke to newsmen at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, in Abuja, on Monday. His words, […]
Senate Leader, Chief Whip speak on ‘plot’ to remove Ekweremadu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG