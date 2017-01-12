Senate leadership Crisis: No more Animosity – Sen Leader

Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan on Thursday declared a seaize fire between the unity senators forum and the like mind senators, saying that the crisis days in the senate are over.

Senate Lawan who assumed the position of the senate leader on Tuesday amidst drama said the senate president has complied with the directive of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the national leader of the party, president Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing the senate press corps at the National Assembly shortly after plenary, on Thursday, the new senate leader said he will work for the stability of the senate as well as protect the interest of all senators irrespective of party affiliation, while soliciting for the corporation of his colleagues.

Lawal who was grateful to his colleagues over their decision to do the right thing said

“What happened on Tuesday was an art of God. I was not even aware of what happened until Monday night when some body from the All Progressive Congress national headquarters called me that there is are going to effect a change in the senate leader. I did,nt have a choice because that is the position of my party , the leader of the party insisted on the party supremacy until it happened on Tuesday . This is my colleagues carrying me along and I have to carry them along. This is a new challenge to me having watched other leaders since 1999. I am going to be committed and dedicated, I will give everyone attention.

On the court cases, the unity forum will meet today or tomorrow, if there is compliance, there is no animosity”

It will be recalled that the leadership crisis in the senate shortly after its inauguration in may 2015 have polarized the senate into two groups, the like mind senators and the unity forum senators.

