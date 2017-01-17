Senate: My election, restoration of party supremacy — Lawan

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The new Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, has described his elevation as a demonstration of the supremacy of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying there was now no excuse for the party’s caucus in the Senate not to perform, given the fact that the contending forces have sheathed their swords.

Lawan spoke, when he visited the national leadership of the party at its secretariat in Abuja.

Lawan said: “ Last Tuesday marked the day our colleagues from the APC Senate caucus decided to do what the party wanted in recognition of the party supremacy, not only to restore stability in the Senate caucus but to the highest level of the party and of course, stability in our polity and government.”

Lawan assured the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, of the end of factionalization of the Senate.

“Mr Chairman, at some point, we were divided but right now, I am the Senate Leader and we no longer have the ‘Like Minds’ or ‘Unity Group,’ we have become a united APC caucus.”

In his remarks, Chief Odigie-Oyegun explained that removal of the former Senate Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume, was not because of any misdemeanour, but because it was a “necessary act.”

He regretted the inability of the party to have its way before now, saying Lawan’s emergence has now calmed frayed nerves.

“We all regret that it took so long for us to arrive at the position we are today. What is important is that it has finally happened. What is important is that the APC caucus in the Senate is now a one united body,” said Odigie-Oyegun.

The post Senate: My election, restoration of party supremacy — Lawan appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

