Senate oppose closure of Abuja Airport, say diverting flights to Kaduna will endanger lives of Nigerians
Following the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Senate said the diversion of flights to Kaduna Airport as an alternative would pose a major security risk to lives and properties of Nigerians. In a sponsored motion by Senator Hope Uzodinma representing Imo West Senatorial District which was co-sponsored by five others, they […]
Senate oppose closure of Abuja Airport, say diverting flights to Kaduna will endanger lives of Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG