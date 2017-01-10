Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate opposes Abuja airport shutdown; summons Amaechi, Fashola

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Senate president says “There is nowhere in the world where airports are completely shut down”.

The post Senate opposes Abuja airport shutdown; summons Amaechi, Fashola appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.