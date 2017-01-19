Pages Navigation Menu

Senate opposes deployment of troops to Gambia by President Buhari – P.M. News

Jan 19, 2017


Senate opposes deployment of troops to Gambia by President Buhari
The Senate on Thursday opposed President Muhammadu Buhari's deployment of Troops to The Gambia without approval of the National Assembly. The Federal Government had deployed Troops to Gambia, if President Yahya Jammeh refused to leave office …
