Senate opposes deployment of troops to Gambia by President Buhari
P.M. News
Senate opposes deployment of troops to Gambia by President Buhari
The Senate on Thursday opposed President Muhammadu Buhari's deployment of Troops to The Gambia without approval of the National Assembly. The Federal Government had deployed Troops to Gambia, if President Yahya Jammeh refused to leave office …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
