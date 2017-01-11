Pages Navigation Menu

Senate orders Ministry of Finance, Customs to suspend ban on car importation through land borders

The Senate has called on Nigeria Customs Service to immediately suspend the policy which has banned importation of vehicles through land borders since the beginning of the year. In a sponsored motion by Senator Barau Jibrin representing Kano North Senatorial District alongside four others, Senate argued that the ban will lead to over 500,000 job […]

