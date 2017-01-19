Senate Passes NASS Budget Office Establishment Bill

The Senate yesterday passed the conference committee report on the National Assembly Budget and Research office establishment Bill, 2017 .

The approval and passage of the harmonized versions of the Bill followed consideration of the report read by Sen Emmanuel Paulker (PDP, Bayelsa Central).

“That the senate do consider the conference committee report on the National Assembly Budget and Research Office establishment Bill 2017 (SB.14)”

The bill had since been passed by the Senate on October 20th, 2016 as well as the House of Representatives. The harmonized version contains 18 clauses from the senate and 1 clause from the House of Representatives.

