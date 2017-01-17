Senate probes 4-month nonpayment of Federal Judges – Vanguard
Senate probes 4-month nonpayment of Federal Judges
ABUJA- WORRIED over the non payment of salary of Federal Judges for four months, the Senate Tuesday put in place moves to probe the action, to ascertain why a government would allow such an action to take place. Against this backdrop, the Senate on …
