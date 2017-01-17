Senate Probes Alleged Non-payment Of Judges’ Salaries

The Senate on Tuesday morning resolved to carry out an investigation into claims that judges in the Federal Judiciary have not been paid their salaries in the last four months.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored through a Point of Order by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah at plenary.

Consequently, the presiding Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, directed a joint Committee of Judiciary and Finance to carry out the investigation and report back within one week from today.

Details later….

