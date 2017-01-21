Senate Proposes Impeaching Buhari For His Non-Challant Attitude
President Muhammadu Buhari may soon be fighting to save his job as the Senate makes insinuations to impeach him for what the National Assembly termed as an unconstitutional resolution to have ordered the deployment of Nigerian troops to Gambia without permission from the Lawmakers. The Senate on Thursday criticised the Federal Government under the leadership…
