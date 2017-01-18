Pages Navigation Menu

Senate raises concern over alleged diversion of $426 million donated to IDPs

Serious concerns have been raised in the Senate following the report by the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs that a whooping sum of $426 Million has been committed to IDPs as at 2016. In a motion sponsored by Senator Ali Ndume, he expressed worries that there were extreme malnutritio in the embattled […]

