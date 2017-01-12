Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Receives New List of Non-Career Ambassadors

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-submitted a list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation. This was announced by President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, when he read the content of “an executive communication’’ to the senators at plenary on Thursday. The nominees, according to him, are: Buhari, in the executive communication, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.