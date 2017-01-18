Pages Navigation Menu

Senate regrets bombing of IDPs in North East

The Senate on Wednesday regretted the bombing of a community in Rann, Borno State by the Nigeria Air Force. Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan drew the attention of lawmakers to the incident which occurred yesterday through Order 43 of Senate Rules, saying the operation was mistakenly carried out. Though the matter cannot be subjected to debate […]

