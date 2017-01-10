Senate Rejects Closure Of Abuja Airport

Following the planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Senate has kicked against the diversion of flights to Kaduna Airport as an alternative saying the move would pose a major security risk to lives and properties of Nigerians. In a sponsored motion by Senator Hope Uzodinma representing Imo West Senatorial District which was …

The post Senate Rejects Closure Of Abuja Airport appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

