Senate Republicans Open Fight Over Obama Health Law – New York Times

Posted on Jan 5, 2017


Senate Republicans Open Fight Over Obama Health Law
Congressional leaders are fighting over the future of the Affordable Care Act. On Wednesday, the Senate took its first step toward repealing President Obama's signature health care plan. By REUTERS. Photo by Stephen Crowley/The New York Times.
