Senate resumes; to deliberate on 2017 Budget

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

SENATE will today resume from Christmas and New Year holiday to begin deliberation on the 2017 Budget submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari late last year. They will also deliberate the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, as well as the sectarian crisis in Southern Kaduna. Other issues to be discussed include poor operations by […]

