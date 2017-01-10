Senate resumes; to deliberate on 2017 Budget

SENATE will today resume from Christmas and New Year holiday to begin deliberation on the 2017 Budget submitted to it by President Muhammadu Buhari late last year. They will also deliberate the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, as well as the sectarian crisis in Southern Kaduna. Other issues to be discussed include poor operations by […]

The post Senate resumes; to deliberate on 2017 Budget appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

