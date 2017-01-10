Senate sacks Ndume as Leader, replaced by Lawan

The APC Caucus of the Senate has sacked Ali Ndume as Senate Leader.

He will now be replaced by Ahmad Lawan, the preferred choice of the ruling party for the position of Senate President on the June 9 election. He, however, lost out to Bukola Saraki.

The Senate President read a letter from the APC Caucus at Senate plenary on Tuesday.

In his swift reaction, Ndume described his removal as a ‘surprise’, adding that he went to pray on the National Assembly mosque and asked his deputy Bala Ibn Na’Allah to deputise for him, only to be informed on his way out that he had been removed.

He insisted that he was not consulted before his removal.

The Borno-born lawmaker was at loggerheads with the Senate leadership after insisted that the Senate neither rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) nor asked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal to resign over corruption.

Details later.

