Senate sacks Ndume as Majority Leader, elects Lawan

The Senate has named Senator Ahmed Lawan as its new Majority Leader to replace Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who had occupied the position since June 9, 2015.

Announcing the decision at the close of yesterday’s plenary session, Senate President Bukola Saraki, who read from a letter of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) caucus, declared that Senator Lawan had been picked as the leader of the APC in the Senate.

In a swift reaction, Ndume addressed a press conference stating that he was unaware of his sack.

Ndume, who had performed as Senate leader at the commencement of Senate session yesterday told journalists that he did not attend any meeting of the APC caucus in the Senate where a decision to replace him with Lawan was taken.

He explained that after leading the business of the Senate till 1p.m. yesterday, he left for the mosque within the National Assembly to pray.

According to Ndume, it was on his way back that he heard that the Senate had adjourned and replaced him with Lawan.

Ndume’s removal, it was gathered, was as a result of the reconciliatory talks between members of the Unity Forum and Like Minds in the Senate.

Speaking on issue, Senator Kabir Marafa, APC member from Zamfara State, said the removal of Ndume was in line with Order 36 (g) of the Senate Standing Rules. He explained that majority of APC senators signed the letter, which removed Ndume as Leader, disclosing that lawmakers from the two factions agreed, without any rancour.

On Ndume’s claims that he was unaware of his removal, Marafa said: “Ndume does not need to know or be there. The Standing Rules says that the party has the rights to remove anybody. Majority accepted and that is final.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria.

