Senate screens, Mamman Lawan, others as EFCC nominees
A nominee for the membership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Prof. Mamman Lawan has said Nigeria did not need plenty anti-graft agencies to fight corruption. He declared that strong institutions would go a long way in putting the nation back on track. The Professor of law made this remark while answering questions […]
Senate screens, Mamman Lawan, others as EFCC nominees
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG