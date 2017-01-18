Pages Navigation Menu

Senate screens, Mamman Lawan, others as EFCC nominees

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

A nominee for the membership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Prof. Mamman Lawan has said Nigeria did not need plenty anti-graft agencies to fight corruption. He declared that strong institutions would go a long way in putting the nation back on track. The Professor of law made this remark while answering questions […]

