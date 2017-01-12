Senate Seeks Reversal Of Ban On Vehicle Importation By Land

Senate yesterday opposed the federal government’s ban on importation of vehicles through land borders and its grave consequences on the masses of the country and urged the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) to lift the ban.

The Red Chamber also mandated its Committee on Customs to investigate the circumstances that led to the sudden decision of the federal government on the issue of importation of vehicles through the land borders.

These resolutions of the Senate followed a motion by Senator Barau I. Jibril (Kano North) and Co-Sponsored by Sen. Kabiru Gaya (Kano South) Sen. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North) Sen. Shehu Sani (Kadana Central) Sen. Ali Wakili (Bauchi South).

In his lead debate, Senator Barau noted that the ban which has taken off since January 1, 2017 has led to the loss of about 500,000 jobs by the people engaged in the business of vehicles importation and other services in and around the border areas in the country.

He expressed fear that the economy of border villages and towns that depend on the activities of vehicles importation would be adversely affected to the detriment of all if the ban persist.

The lawmaker noted that since the announcement, through the NCS, Nigerians have spoken out, and that they still do adding that it is not economically expedient to ban the importation of vehicles through our land borders given the ramification of such a policy on the economy.

He regretted that the decision was ostensibly premised on the allegation that the importation of vehicles through the land borders no longer holds good prospect for revenue generation because of the large scale evasion of import duties.

Barau noted that rather than stop or suspend the importation of vehicles through our land borders as envisaged in the new policy, it would make better economic sense to allow for the importation of vehicles through one entry border post in each geopolitical zone that has international land border in the country.

He noted that adopting one entry border post would allow for better monitoring and control by the Customs Service, as the land border posts shall become fewer to handle by the Nigerian Customs Service compared to the current situation;

Contributing in support of the motion, Senator Ali Wakili ( Bauchi South) while seconding the motion said that lifting the ban would alleviate the sufferings of the generality of Nigerians in addition to providing job for the unemployed.

Senator Sam Egwu ( Ebonyi North) noted that the present administration has been turning out unpopular policies since it came into. He challenged the ruling APC government to put on its thinking cap and stop making policies that are anti-people adding that Buhari’s policies so far have brought serious hardship to the generality of Nigerians.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremdu who presided over the plenary said the Federal government needed to revisit the ban policy.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

