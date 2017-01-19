Senate Sets Ad-hoc Committee On IDPs Donor Fund

The Senate yesterday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to ensure proper utilization of donor’s intervention funds for the internally displaced persons in the camps in the North-east.

The Senate also urged the president to initiate action to coordinate the donation to the IDP.s in the North-east.

This is just as it commended the donor agencies for their interventions, assuring them that the funds will be judiciously utilized.

These resolutions followed a motion by the former Senate Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume (APC Borno state) on the state of the humanitarian relief efforts in the North-east amidst high level of funding .

In his lead debate, Sen Ndume who observed that over 73 % increase in donor funding for the humanitarian response in the northeast to the tune of $426 million as at December 2016 noted that there is gap between what is reported to the level of funding response and the reality on the ground which according to him continues to remain dire and grave due to lack of oversight , transparency and coordination between operating agencies.

Ndume further observed that the condition of the IDP and victims of the insurgency whose benefits the donations have been made would not improve if there is lack of synergy among government agencies.

In his contribution, deputy leader, Sen Ibn Naala said the senate must continue to put eyes in the IDP, adding that the senate should find a way to coordinate the humanitarian interventions in the IDPs

Minority leader, Sen Godswil Akbapio urged the senate to go deeper to investigate the issue. He linked what is happening in the IDP camps to the Biafran experience during the civil war.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over plenary thanked the senators for their contributions. He assured the donor agencies that the senate will ensure that the funds is judiciously utilized for the purposed it was meant. The committee is to investigate all the funds that came to the IDP camp and report to senate in two weeks. He however did not announce members of the ad-hoc committee.

