Senate should not be subjected to dictate of an individual – Ndume

“The Senate as an institution should not be subjected to the whims and caprices of any individual who is one among the equal.”

The post Senate should not be subjected to dictate of an individual – Ndume appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

