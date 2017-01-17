Senate To Amend Open University Act

The Senate yesterday moved to strengthen the National Open University (NOUN) in order for it to at par with other similar institutions across the country.

This followed a Bill for an Act to amend the National Open University Act presented before it.

The bill is seeking for the inclusion of ICT as another means of providing tuition in the National Open University of Nigeria throughout the country.

Vice chancellor of the National Open University, Abuja, Professor

Abdallah Uba Adamu, in his submission urged the senate to amend the act to incorporate requirements that must be met by community -study -center hosts, including undertaking the responsibility of providing 80 per cent of infrastructure as well as structural materials required for the establishment of such centers.

Other areas that need to be considered for amendment as disclosed at the public hearing deals with the issue of admission into the university, a situation which according to Prof Adamu, has been a source of standing controversy between NOUN and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The university authority is equally demanding a change of name from National Open University to National Open University of Nigeria as part of measures to adequately redefine its status and give the institution a proper identity.

