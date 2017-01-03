Senate To Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings – Saraki

As public outcry continues to trail the wanton destruction of lives and property in southern part of Kaduna State, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday said that the Senate, upon resumption, will look into the crises.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, the Senate President made the disclosure while responding to the cry of a concerned Nigerian on Twitter on Monday.

A twitter user, Chimeze Okoro Ukoha had tweeted: “@Bukolasaraki About 800 Christians massacred in Kaduna and nobody is talking about that. VERY BAD,” the concerned Nigerian told Saraki.

In his response, Saraki said: “Once @NGRSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.”

Saraki went further by also tweeting: “Every Nigerian life matters, and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by Nigerian Constitution.”

The killings in Southern Kaduna have continued to generate reactions from various quarters, especially among the masses.

Many have questioned why the killings have continued despite the security measures put in place by the Kaduna State Government. A lot of Nigerians have also appealed to the Federal Government to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

Special Assistant to the Senate President on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, said the Senate President was in touch with Senators from Kaduna state and constantly getting updates on developments even though the Senate is currently on recess.

