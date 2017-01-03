Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna killings – Saraki

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday pledged that the Nigerian Senate, upon resumption, will look into the crises that have led to the wanton loss of lives and property in the Southern part of Kaduna State, in recent times. According to a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

