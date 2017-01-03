Senate to investigate Southern Kaduna killings

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has said that the senate would commence investigation into the latest killings in southern Kaduna State. Saraki made the announcement in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja on Tuesday. According to Saraki, the Senate will on resumption from recess on Jan.

