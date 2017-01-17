Senate To Look At Upgrading Of Minna Airport As Alternative To Abuja

The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has given indication to the readiness of the senate to ensuring that Minna Airport is upgraded to serve it’s primary function as alternative airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A press release by the senior special assistant to Niger State governor on media, Mr Jide Orintunsin on Tuesday stated that the Senate president made this known at the airport while departing through airport for Abuja Monday evening after paying condolence visit to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and the family of Late Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure, .

The release hinted that the renovation work on both the arrival and departure wings of the airport which was initially built to serve as alternative port to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was stopped by the last administration due to none release of funds.

The Senate President said the closeness of the Minna airport to the federal capital and its standard runway made it a choice alternative to the Abuja airport.

He maintained that with the level of renovation work done on the airport and the unique features of the airport, the Senate will not allow the facility to remain dormant.

“We have seen the airport and we have discussed it. With it’s standard and conducive runway and it’s closest to Abuja, I don’t believe it should be in it’s present state, we cannot allow it to remain in this sorry state.

“The senators from this state will table it on the floor of the Senate and we shall look into it. We shall ensure that we bring the airport to international standard,” the Senate President assured.

LEADERSHISP observed that the airport has for over 10 years served the annual airlifting of pilgrims to the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for annual pilgrimage, the only time the airport seems to be busy..

