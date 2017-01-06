Pages Navigation Menu

Senate to probe Emirates Airlines for employing 10 Nigerians – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business


NAIJ.COM

Senate to probe Emirates Airlines for employing 10 Nigerians
Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that the upper house of legislature will investigate why a foreign airliner operating in the country employed only 10 Nigerians. Senate probe for Emirates Airlines. Senate president Saraki says it is unfair
