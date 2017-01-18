Senate To Probe N46bn Fertiliser Scam

Barring any change, the Senate will today commence probe into alleged misappropriation of N46 billion fertilizer scam allegedly involving Jigawa State government and the president, Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), Mr Thomas Etuh and other top government officials.

Fertiliser manufacturers, in a petition submitted yesterday to the senate committee on Agriculture, accused the governor and FEPSAN president, his European agent who allegedly hijacked a multi-billion naira fertilizer deal earlier initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari and his Moroccan counterpart King Mohammed Vi.

The group in a six page petition made available to journalists yesterday also revealed how Mr Etu allegedly used his personal company, TAK Agro and his European agent to hijack the deal, a process which may force the price of fertilizer to N8000 per bag if not reversed.

The petition was jointly signed by fertiliser dealers, Mr Mohammed Sani, Felix Okonti, Chika Chukwudili Misbahu Bello Sani, Noel Keyen, Nnamdo Okoro and Boniface Ukoko.

The fertiliser manufacturers claimed that the governor, FEPSAN and others have refused to make public the MOU on the fertilizer apart from the earlier media show.

The petition noted: “The role and interest of Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, Mr Thomas Etuh of FEPSAN, Thomas personal company, TAK Agro, the CBN, and Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority in these MOU are unclear and should be brought to the public domain through the National Assembly.

‘’Why was only company TAK Agro given the sole monopoly to import Muriate Of Potassium, bag, clear, store, transport and distribute the raw material. Why did the involved cement companies to supply lime stone instead appointing fertilizer manufacturers, or blenders who produce agriculture lime to supply calcium granules.

