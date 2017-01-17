Senate vows to make NOUN world standard

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, said it would soon uplift the standard of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, through necessary legislations to enable it compete favourably and be at par with similar universities in the world.

The Senate position came as the Vice Chancellor of the NOUN, Professor Abdallah Adamu, asked the National Assembly to review the National Open University of Nigeria Act, to compel hosts of study centres undertake the responsibility of providing 80 percent of infrastructure as well as structural materials required for the establishment of such centres.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND, Sentor Jibril Barau, stated this during a public hearing organised by his committee on the Bill for an Act to amend the National Open University Act, No 6 of 1983.

The bill seeks to provide for the inclusion of ICT as another means of providing tuition in the NOUN throughout Nigeria.

Barau insisted that the Senate “will create an enabling environment to make it the best in the world.”

He explained that the essence of the public hearing was to provide a platform for online tuition as a method of instruction so as not only to ease the troubles associated with the traditional ways of teaching but to also bring about efficiency, convenience, flexibility and effectiveness in Open University system.

“As a foremost university that has brought education to the doorsteps of many individuals and has made learning easier for all, this amendment is apt, timely an in tune with global best practices,” he added.

