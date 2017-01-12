Senate Wants FG to Suspend Ban on Vehicle Importation Through Land Borders

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to suspend action on enforcement of the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders. This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), which was co-sponsored by four other senators, at plenary on Wednesday. The senate also mandated its Committee on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

