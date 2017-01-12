Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate Wants FG to Suspend Ban on Vehicle Importation Through Land Borders

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to suspend action on enforcement of the ban on the importation of vehicles through land borders. This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), which was co-sponsored by four other senators, at plenary on Wednesday. The senate also mandated its Committee on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.