Senate will give 2017 budget accelerated consideration – Saraki

As the legislators resumed from its new year break, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki in his address on Tuesday stressed that the National Assembly would give 2017 Budget expeditious consideration. Admitting that 2016 was a challenging year, he explained that the lawmakers have gotten the priority right by making laws that directly impacted on the […]

