Senate Will Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings – Saraki

The Senate upon resumption would look into the crises that have led to the wanton loss of lives and property in the southern part of Kaduna State. Senate President Bukola Saraki gave the assurance yesterday in response to a tweet on his Twitter handle.

A statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Bamikole Omisore, said a concerned Nigerian, Chimeze Okoro Ukoha had tweeted “@BukolaSaraki: About 800 Christians massacred in Kaduna and nobody is talking about that. Very bad.”

Saraki said: “Once @NgrSenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.”

Saraki went further by also tweeting: “Every Nigerian life matters, and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that the rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by the Nigerian constitution.”

The killings in Southern Kaduna have continued to generate reactions from various quarters, especially among the masses.

Many have questioned why the killings have continued despite the security measures put in place by the Kaduna State government. A lot of Nigerians have also appealed to the Federal Government to nip the ugly trend in the bud.

The Senate president said he was in touch with senators from that state and constantly getting updates on developments even though the Senate is on recess. Worried by the violence, Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko yesterday urged the Federal Government to stop the killings going on in the state. Mimiko said the unending shedding of blood of people in the southern part of the state is an unfortunate development, which should be curbed immediately. “Bloodletting, aside its negative consequences on the unity of the country, psyche and lives of the people in the affected areas, could also inhibit the progress of a nation and obstruct the prayers of her people,” he said. The two-term governor thus called on the Federal Government to find a way to restore peace to the crisis-ridden area so that shedding of the people’s blood could stop. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has approved the establishment of a brigade command in Southern Kaduna. The Director Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brigadier General Sani Usman, said yesterday in Abuja that the military has fully deployed its personnel in the area to restore law and order.

