Senate will make sure Nigeria comes out of recession in 2017 – Senator Bassey

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The senator representing Southern Senatorial district of Cross River State, Gershom Bassey has assured that the Senate and the Presidency would make sure Nigeria comes out of the current economic recession this year. According to Bassey, the Senate and the Presidency had settled its scores and were now ready to work together for the interest […]

