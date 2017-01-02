Senate will make sure Nigeria comes out of recession in 2017 – Senator Bassey

The senator representing Southern Senatorial district of Cross River State, Gershom Bassey has assured that the Senate and the Presidency would make sure Nigeria comes out of the current economic recession this year. According to Bassey, the Senate and the Presidency had settled its scores and were now ready to work together for the interest […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Senate will make sure Nigeria comes out of recession in 2017 – Senator Bassey

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

