Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate’s Leader: Ndume concedes to Lawan

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The former Majority Leader, Sen. Ali Ndume has accepted his removal from the position, which he assumed on June 9, 2015. Ndume accepted his fate in a point of order raised at plenary on Wednesday, a day after he was dramatically replaced by Sen.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.