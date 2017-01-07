Senator Adejo Ogiri ‘resurrects’ in Adoka with Youth Football Championship
Engr Ogagbano Adejo-Ogiri is many things rolled into one. He has blue blood running in him – a man with lion’s heart. He is one of those who are not carried away by the popularity of his forefathers. From the royal family of HRM Ogiri Oko, the Och’Idoma 1, Ogagbano has carved a niche for […]
Senator Adejo Ogiri ‘resurrects’ in Adoka with Youth Football Championship
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG