Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Effiong defects to APC

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

SENATOR representing Akwa Ibom South, Nelson Effiong who was elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Effiong, while citing Order 43 at plenary yesterday, said that the decision was to enable him pursue his political career. “I was elected into the Senate on […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Senator Effiong defects to APC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.