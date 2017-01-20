Senator Effiong defects to APC

SENATOR representing Akwa Ibom South, Nelson Effiong who was elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. Effiong, while citing Order 43 at plenary yesterday, said that the decision was to enable him pursue his political career. “I was elected into the Senate on […]

