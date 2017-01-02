Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senator Iyiola Omisore brings Joy to Hospital Patients & Orphanage Homes on New Year Day in Osun State

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In line with his annual social intervention cause which started about 10 years ago, former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore (Phd) FNSE, CON, early morning of January 1st, 2017, brought unspeakable joy to hundreds of in-patients at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ife, and the children and care givers at […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.